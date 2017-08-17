Arkansan pleads guilty to stabbing family member to death

An Arkansas man was sentenced Thursday morning to 35 years in prison for stabbing a family member to death during a 2015 fight, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cantrell A. Graydon, 33, of Fayetteville pleaded guilty to first-degree murder before Washington County Circuit Court Judge Mark Lindsay, according to the newspaper.

Graydon reportedly stabbed David Allen, 25, during an altercation Oct. 24. 2015, at Stadium Apartments, 1069 Olympic Place. Allen, who police said was stabbed 10 times in the back and once in the neck, later died at a hospital, the newspaper previously reported.

Before his guilty plea, Graydon faced a capital murder charge.