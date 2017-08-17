Home / Latest News /
Arkansan pleads guilty to stabbing family member to death
This article was published today at 1:26 p.m.
An Arkansas man was sentenced Thursday morning to 35 years in prison for stabbing a family member to death during a 2015 fight, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Cantrell A. Graydon, 33, of Fayetteville pleaded guilty to first-degree murder before Washington County Circuit Court Judge Mark Lindsay, according to the newspaper.
Graydon reportedly stabbed David Allen, 25, during an altercation Oct. 24. 2015, at Stadium Apartments, 1069 Olympic Place. Allen, who police said was stabbed 10 times in the back and once in the neck, later died at a hospital, the newspaper previously reported.
Before his guilty plea, Graydon faced a capital murder charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansan pleads guilty to stabbing family member to death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.