Arkansas man gets 17 years after trying to sell meth to confidential informant

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempting to sell methamphetamine to a confidential informant, federal court records show.

Kelen David Tomlinson, 31, of Springdale pleaded guilty in May to a charge of distributing meth in exchange for the dismissal of two other drug-related charges.

In addition to his 210-month prison term, Tomlinson was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and to serve five years of supervised release.

In January, the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force learned of large quantities of meth being distributed in the Fayetteville area by Tomlinson, according to plea documents.

Tomlinson on Jan. 5 provided meth to a confidential informant in exchange for money and did so again Jan. 20, according to authorities.

During a traffic stop of Tomlinson, who was reportedly driving across the centerline of a road, the Fayetteville Police Department found about 1.5 pounds of apparent meth in his vehicle.