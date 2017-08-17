Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 8:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

2 accused of igniting Molotov cocktail on ex-girlfriend's car in Little Rock

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:19 a.m.

tahnya-glover-22-of-little-rock-and-joe-stewart-31-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tahnya Glover, 22, of Little Rock and Joe Stewart, 31, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man and his new girlfriend were arrested on warrants Wednesday after they ignited a Molotov cocktail on the trunk of a car belonging to the man's ex-girlfriend earlier this year, police said.

On June 17, a Little Rock police officer was sent to an apartment at 15503 Capitol Hill Blvd. to speak with a 30-year-old woman, according to a report.

She told investigators her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Joe Stewart, and his new girlfriend, 22-year-old Tahnya Glover, both of Shannon Hills, pulled up in a blue Ford F-150 around 4 a.m. The woman said they placed a beer bottle topped off with gasoline and a makeshift fuse made of wax paper on the trunk of her 2003 Hyundai Elantra, according to the report.

The bottle appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, police said, and gasoline also coated the car's trunk. The gas had been ignited, but it burned out quickly. The rear glass, trunk and rear bumper were all damaged, the report said.

Stewart and Glover each face a charge of arson after being arrested around 7 p.m. They were being held without bail Thursday morning at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2 accused of igniting Molotov cocktail on ex-girlfriend's car in Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online