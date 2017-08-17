2 accused of igniting Molotov cocktail on ex-girlfriend's car in Little Rock

An Arkansas man and his new girlfriend were arrested on warrants Wednesday after they ignited a Molotov cocktail on the trunk of a car belonging to the man's ex-girlfriend earlier this year, police said.

On June 17, a Little Rock police officer was sent to an apartment at 15503 Capitol Hill Blvd. to speak with a 30-year-old woman, according to a report.

She told investigators her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Joe Stewart, and his new girlfriend, 22-year-old Tahnya Glover, both of Shannon Hills, pulled up in a blue Ford F-150 around 4 a.m. The woman said they placed a beer bottle topped off with gasoline and a makeshift fuse made of wax paper on the trunk of her 2003 Hyundai Elantra, according to the report.

The bottle appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, police said, and gasoline also coated the car's trunk. The gas had been ignited, but it burned out quickly. The rear glass, trunk and rear bumper were all damaged, the report said.

Stewart and Glover each face a charge of arson after being arrested around 7 p.m. They were being held without bail Thursday morning at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.