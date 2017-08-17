Central Arkansas mother arrested after throwing formula can at baby's face, police say

A central Arkansas woman who hurled a can of formula at her baby's head was arrested on assault charges Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Sherwood officers were sent to a home on Brierly Drive, where they spoke with a witness who said he watched 22-year-old Tessa Brown throw a full can of forumla at her 3-month-old's face, according to a police report. The witness said he put his hand in front of the baby to prevent the child from being hit.

The witness said that as Brown threw the can, she yelled that she would kill the child, according to the report.

Brown was arrested at 3:40 p.m. and charged with second-degree assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Thursday morning with bail not yet set.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.