COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Aug. 17

Business After Hours Pool Party

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host Beat the Heat: A Business After Hours Pool Party at 6 p.m. at the Batesville Aquatics Park Party Deck. Food will be provided by Big’s of Batesville and live music by Michael and Ashlyn Bruce and Raymond Hendrix. There is no admission charge, but tickets are required to enter the event. Pick up tickets at the Batesville Area Chamber, or RSVP to Shelly Hendrix at (870) 793-2378.

Summer Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Summer Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The cost is $35 per person. Register at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Aug. 18

Basic Leather Crafting Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will offer a basic leather crafting class, taught by Janice Clark. Participants will make a personalized leather journal while learning the basic leather-crafting skills of tooling, staining, lacing and finishing. To register for the class, call (870) 269-3851.

Beats & Eats August

SEARCY — Main Street Searcy will host its monthly Beats & Eats downtown, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include live music, food from local businesses and food trucks, kid-friendly activities and shopping. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Main Street parking lot, behind Think Idea Studio and Burrito Day, for this free community event.

Aug. 19

Poolside Baptism

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, at 216 Johnston Road, will have a poolside baptism at 1 p.m. Participants are reminded to bring a towel and sunscreen. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Next Generation Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will host the annual Next Generation concert at 7 p.m. in the Music Auditorium. Scheduled to perform are Twang, Here Comes Trouble, Five South, Pretty Lil Miss, Possum Juice and Outlaw Status. For more information, call (870) 269-3851.

Public Casting Call

BATESVILLE — The NADT Dance Academy will host a public casting call for The Nutcracker for ages 5 through adult from 2-3 p.m. No dance experience is required; nor is affiliation with NADT. Performances will be the weekend before Thanksgiving. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Cindy Hubbard at (866) GOT-NADT or cindy@nadt.info, or visit www.nadt.info.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

Aug. 21

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. Singers, musicians and listeners are welcome to attend the free event. The group’s regularly scheduled meeting for Sept. 4 has been canceled.

Solar Eclipse Viewing

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocket Park on Main Street. Solar-eclipse glasses and safety-viewing instructions can be picked up at the library through Monday. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, visit white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Aug. 22

Carved Wine Chiller Pottery Workshop

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Carved Wine Chiller Pottery Workshop from 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Pottery, 309 E. Main St. The cost is $50 per person. Register at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

ONGOING

Fine Arts and Craft Sale Booth Spaces

SEARCY — Booth spaces are available for rental for the Creative Art Society’s indoor Fine Arts and Craft Sale, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. The event will also feature music and food. Send a payment of $40 to reserve a 10-by-11-foot booth space to Janelle Selvidge, 4981 Arkansas 36 W., Searcy, AR 72143. Reply by email to thecreativeartssociety@hotmail.com, or call (501) 270-2278 for more information.

2017 Kids Art Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The 2017 Kids Art Exhibition — a display of art created by students in kindergarten through the sixth grade at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp — will be on display in BAAC’s Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Aug. 26. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Music in the Caverns Cancellation

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Music in the Caverns concert series at Blanchard Springs Caverns has been canceled. Caroling in the Caverns will begin at the end of November. For more information, call the caverns at (870) 757-2211.

New Vision Newport Leadership Class

NEWPORT — The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2016-2017 New Vision Newport leadership class through Friday. The tuition fee of $300 includes all materials, meals and travel expenses. Return completed applications to the chamber office, 201 Hazel St. For more information, contact Julie Allen at (870) 523-3618 or Jon Chadwell at (870) 523-1009.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Football Season Preview 2017

SEARCY — The Searcy Kiwanis Club will host a preview of the upcoming 2017 football season at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Unity Health Specialty Care Campus (south campus), 1200 S. Main St. The event will feature area football coaches as guest speakers: Paul Simmons of Harding University, Mike McCain of Riverview High School, Mark Kelley of Searcy High School and Neil Evans of Harding Academy. Lunch will cost $10, payable at the door. RSVP by emailing phays@firstcommunity.net.

Quilter’s Retreat

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will present a quilter’s retreat Aug. 24-26. The event will feature quilting classes with René Riggan, Jennie Sharp and Jennifer Whitman. To register for the retreat, call (870) 269-3851.

Ultimate Tailgate Pep Rally Fundraiser

SEARCY — Grill-Fest will expand this year to become White County’s Ultimate Tailgate Pep Rally to benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Searcy Event Center to kick off the 2017 football season. Tickets are $5 for a hamburger meal or $3 for a hot-dog meal and can be purchased at any of the following event partner branches in White County: Centennial Bank, Edward Jones, First Community Bank, First Security Bank, Regions Bank, Simmons Bank, Southern Bank and the White County Federal Credit Union. There will be $5 wristbands for unlimited access to all kids’ activities or $1 tickets per activity.

Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless Meeting

CABOT — Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless (Catch), will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., in the Cabot mini mall. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Land O’ Frost Car Show

SEARCY — Land O’ Frost will host a car show at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at the White County Fairgrounds to benefit the JDRF, the leading organization for Type I diabetes research. The preregistration fee is $20, and day-of-show registration is $25.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851, and press No. 2.

Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, in memory of Lion Rick Meadows, on Sept. 11 at Cabot’s Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will provide vision-screenings, eye exams and the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and in-need adults. The entry deadline is Sept. 5, and entry forms are available at cabotlions@yahoo.com or by calling (501) 920-2122. Entry fees, $100 per person or $400 per team, include the green fee, a golf cart, two free mulligans, and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For more information, contact the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

Potluck and Bible Study

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, at 216 Johnston Road, will have its Thursday-night once-a-month Potluck/Fellowship/Bible Study from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14. There will be Thursday-night Bible studies only from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

White River Water Carnival

BATESVILLE — The 74th annual White River Water Carnival will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Riverside Park. There will be live music, food and craft vendors, a car show, a parade and activities for kids.

Paws at the Beach 5K Run/Walk

HEBER SPRINGS — The annual Humane Society’s Paws at the Beach 5K Run/Walk will take place Oct. 7 at Sandy Beach. Race time is 8 a.m., and the course is certified. Register at racesonline.com/events/paws-at-the-beach-5k-1k or at the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25 if registered by Sept. 15 and $30 after that and on race day. For more information, contact Eileen Wilroy at hshumanesociety5k@gmail.com or (501) 250-4428.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — Artoberfest, a free arts and music festival, will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 on Main Street. The event will feature artists’ booths, live music, art demonstrations and more. For more information, contact Carly Dahl at (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareartscouncil.org.

