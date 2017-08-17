Army copter falls into sea; crew missing

HONOLULU -- Rescue teams scoured the ocean off Hawaii on Wednesday for five people aboard an Army helicopter that went down during a nighttime training exercise.

Officials at Wheeler Army Airfield near Honolulu reported losing communications around 10 p.m. Tuesday with the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Honolulu Fire Department search-and-rescue crews found and collected pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet in a debris field about 2 miles off Kaena Point on Oahu.

Photos showed Army soldiers unloading debris from the firefighters' boat at the harbor in the nearby town of Haleiwa.

Two Black Hawk crews from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were conducting training between Kaena Point and Oahu's Dillingham Airfield northwest of Honolulu when communications were lost, officials said. Clouds and a few showers were in the area at the time.

D.C. sniper Malvo denied a new sentence

Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teenager participated in sniper attacks that killed 10 people and terrorized the Washington, D.C., region, will not get a new sentence in Maryland, a judge said in a ruling released Wednesday.

Malvo's attorneys had challenged his life sentences in Maryland and in Virginia, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said mandatory life-without-parole sentences for underage offenders are unconstitutional. The latest ruling means he will essentially continue serving a life sentence even though a different judge in Virginia has ruled he is entitled to a new sentencing.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert Greenberg sided with prosecutors who said that ruling doesn't apply in Maryland because judges are not required to impose life without parole.

Malvo, now 32, was 17 when he was arrested for participating in the sniper attacks in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Virginia executed Malvo's accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, in 2009.

Mississippi says it has execution drugs

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi prison officials have obtained new supplies of execution drugs, which could allow the state to carry out lethal injections after some other drugs expired, they said in court papers.

The state provided that information Monday in an ongoing lawsuit over its execution methods.

Mississippi's new execution secrecy law is intended to block lawyers for death-row inmates from finding out too much about the state's plans to administer the death penalty, the state said.

Lawyers for death-row inmates, though, are asking U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate to force the state to provide more information about the Department of Corrections' drug-buying effort as part of their lawsuit challenging Mississippi's current execution method.

Police review blows to handcuffed man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying facedown outside a strip club.

A bystander made a 10-second cellphone video of the beating Saturday night outside Augie's Cabaret and posted it to social media. The video had been viewed about 26,000 times on Facebook by Wednesday.

The clip shows bouncer Lonnie Davis punching 28-year-old David Mitchell three times. Bystanders can be heard in the background urging Davis to stop before he is pulled away by a bystander.

Officers Tobias Anderson and Joseph Klimmek don't appear to intervene. One is standing above Mitchell while talking into a police radio.

