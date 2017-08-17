State police: Man walking on Arkansas interstate severely hurt after struck by mirror of passing vehicle

A man walking on the side of Interstate 530 suffered severe injuries after he was sideswiped by a passing vehicle early Thursday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the interstate north of White Hall in Jefferson County, spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email.

The man left his truck on the side of the road after it had broken down at the 19 mile marker, Chapman said. He was walking south on the shoulder of the roadway at the 28 mile marker when he was struck by the side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, according to state police.

The man's injuries were severe, and he was reportedly taken to a local hospital. He is not from Arkansas, and authorities are still trying to contact his family, Chapman said.