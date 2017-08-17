Home / Latest News /
Family says keep Johnny Cash's name away from 'hateful ideology' after self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wears shirt at rally
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The children of Arkansas native Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image.
In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash's daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were "sickened" to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. that broke out into deadly violence.
The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel.
The post said the late country music legend's heart "beat with the rhythm of love and social justice" and adds that Cash would be "horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred."
They requested his name "be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology."
The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes "our shared humanity."
Johnny Cash died in 2003.
