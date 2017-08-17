Highly touted 2019 WR plans fall trip to Arkansas

Highly recruited junior receiver Devonta Lee said he plans to visit Arkansas this fall and a key reason is his relaltionship with receivers coach Michael Smith.

Lee, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Amite, La., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State and others. He revealed his plans to visit the Hogs on the Recruiting Thursday radio show.

ESPN rates him the No. 29 receiver and No. 142 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.