Holmes leads Midland to win over Naturals

MIDLAND, Texas — Grant Holmes allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Midland RockHounds over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Holmes (10-11) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to get the win.

Midland started the scoring in the second inning when Sean Murphy hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nick Dini hit an RBI double, driving in Logan Moon.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Sheldon Neuse hit an RBI single, scoring Viosergy Rosa.

NW Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Midland lead to 4-3.

Zach Lovvorn (4-6) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked four. Sam Bragg pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his sixth save of the season.