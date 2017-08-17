Jones, Hatfield to speak at Broyles memorial service

— Jerry Jones and Ken Hatfield are among those scheduled to speak during a public memorial for Frank Broyles on Saturday.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena and will be streamed live on the Razorbacks' website and SEC Network over-the-top app. Broyles, the former Arkansas coach and athletics director, died Monday at the age of 92.

Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, and Hatfield, the Razorbacks' head coach from 1984-89, were teammates on Arkansas' national championship team in 1964. Other speakers scheduled for the memorial service are former UA chancellor Dan Ferritor, former Arkansas player Quinn Grovey and Jack Broyles, the oldest of Frank Broyles' six children.

According to the university, no professional cameras will be allowed inside the arena during the memorial and no concessions will be available. Attendees are permitted to bring bottles of water and are asked to park in Lot 56. Doors on the south and west ends of the arena will open at 12:30 p.m.