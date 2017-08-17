Little Rock TV station's 'Dialing for Dollars' cash giveaway segment returning after hiatus

KARK-TV’s long-running cash giveaway Dialing for Dollars is returning Friday after a hiatus that was only supposed to last for three weeks.

The segment’s suspension was caused in part by a reformat into a “game-show style contest” and a set redesign at Little Rock’s NBC affiliate.

Dialing for Dollars, which has been on the air at KARK since the 1960s, is set to return during Friday’s noon show. Plans initially called for it to return July 31.

KARK News Director Austin Kellerman said delays in set construction kept the segment off the air longer than intended.

“For that reason, we’re kicking things off with a $1,000 prize,” he said.

Kellerman noted that the Dialing for Dollars set will feature a “new retro format in the style of a '70s or '80s game show.”

“Rather than the old-school squirrel cage, the presentation will be all digital,” he said.

A new “state-of-the-art studio” will be unveiled Thursday evening, according to the station, which has released promotional videos ahead of the reveal.