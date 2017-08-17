Little Rock speeding stop leads to high-speed chase, arrest

A 21-year-old man is accused leading authorities on a high-speed vehicle chase in Little Rock on Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

State police arrested Kendrick Evans of Little Rock on Tuesday after, authorities say, he sped away from police, crashed into an occupied vehicle and then fled on foot.

According to a report, Evans drove away from police after being stopped for speeding by state police. Police then began to pursue Evans, the report said.

During the chase, Evans ran about 15 stop signs and was at one point going over 100 mph on Fair Park Boulevard, according to the report.

Authorities said Evans drove through a stop light at Fair Park and West 12th Street before trying to turn east on West 10th Street. Police said Evans hit a Toyota Camry.

Evans fled on foot, the report said, and a state police trooper used a Taser before arresting him.

Police charged Evans with second-degree battery, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, along with other crimes related to the pursuit, according to the report.

He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

