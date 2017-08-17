Man charged in fatal fistfight at Arkansas apartment complex pleads not guilty

A man accused in a fatal fistfight at an Arkansas apartment complex has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Travarus Devon Brown, 29, of Texarkana, is charged in the death of 49-year-old James Myer, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Myer on June 26 was found on the ground in the parking area of Smith Keys Apartments in Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. He was suffering from two skull fractures and brain swelling and died two days later.

Police identified Brown as the one who threw punches at Myer during an altercation, according to the affidavit, and authorities later took him into custody and questioned him about the crime.

Brown, who was banned from the apartment complex, said he was upset because Myer had made fun of him for having to sneak into his girlfriend's apartment there through a window, the Gazette reported.

Brown entered the not guilty plea on Tuesday. A pretrial hearing is set next month.