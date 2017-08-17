Marlette's home run in 10th eases chagrin of blown lead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:16 a.m.
Tyler Marlette led off the top of the 10th inning with a solo home run to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-9 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Zac Curtis got Michael O'Neill to fly out with a runner on third to end the game for his 11th save of the season.
Trailing 9-7, the RoughRiders tied the game in the eighth when Jose Cardona hit a two-run triple off winning pitcher Ryan Kelly (1-0), who relieved Darin Gillies with two on and two outs.
Kelly went 1⅓ scoreless innings, allowing one 1 while walking 2.
Nick Gardewine (1-2) pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing 1 run and 1 hit while striking out 2.
The Travs led 3-0 after the first inning on Ryan Casteel's double, Dario Pizzano's ground out and Seth Mejias-Brean's single.
The RoughRiders tied the score with two runs in the second and one in the fourth before the Travs took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth on Braden Bishop's first home run with the team, a two-run shot to center field.
Frisco took a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth on Luis Marte's grand slam, but the Travs scored three in the sixth on Marlette's double and Marcus Littlefield's two-run home run to go up 8-7.
They increased the lead to 9-7 in the seventh on Mejias-Brean's RBI single to center.
Bishop went 3 for 6, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI. Marlette went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.
Sports on 08/17/2017
Print Headline: Marlette's home run in 10th eases chagrin of blown lead
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Marlette's home run in 10th eases chagrin of blown lead
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.