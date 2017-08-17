Marlette's home run in 10th eases chagrin of blown lead

Tyler Marlette led off the top of the 10th inning with a solo home run to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-9 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Zac Curtis got Michael O'Neill to fly out with a runner on third to end the game for his 11th save of the season.

Trailing 9-7, the RoughRiders tied the game in the eighth when Jose Cardona hit a two-run triple off winning pitcher Ryan Kelly (1-0), who relieved Darin Gillies with two on and two outs.

Kelly went 1⅓ scoreless innings, allowing one 1 while walking 2.

Nick Gardewine (1-2) pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing 1 run and 1 hit while striking out 2.

The Travs led 3-0 after the first inning on Ryan Casteel's double, Dario Pizzano's ground out and Seth Mejias-Brean's single.

The RoughRiders tied the score with two runs in the second and one in the fourth before the Travs took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth on Braden Bishop's first home run with the team, a two-run shot to center field.

Frisco took a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth on Luis Marte's grand slam, but the Travs scored three in the sixth on Marlette's double and Marcus Littlefield's two-run home run to go up 8-7.

They increased the lead to 9-7 in the seventh on Mejias-Brean's RBI single to center.

Bishop went 3 for 6, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI. Marlette went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

