• Daniel Craig has delayed the specter of retirement as 007. The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he'll play James Bond in the franchise's 25th film due out in November 2019. The 49-year-old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's Late Show that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to "go out on a high note." Craig has played Bond four times -- Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. He had told Time Out London in 2015 that he wasn't at all interested in being Bond again, saying he would rather slash his wrists. However, Craig chalked up that comment as "a stupid answer," telling Colbert he "couldn't be happier" to reprise the role.

• David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he's not good enough, not because of his politics. Crosby responded to a fan's question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying Monday on Twitter that Nugent "just isn't good enough." Last week, speaking to Albany, N.Y., radio station WQBK-FM, Nugent said he hasn't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association's board of directors. The outspoken Nugent, whose biggest hit is "Cat Scratch Fever," which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard chart in 1977, was a fierce critic of former President Barack Obama's gun-control efforts. Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

• A third woman has stepped forward to accuse film director Roman Polanski of sexual abuse when she was a minor. The woman, who was identified only as Robin, held a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles with attorney Gloria Allred. She said Polanski "sexually victimized" her in 1973, when she was 16. She is now 59. In 1977, Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer when she was 13. He fled the country before his sentencing in 1978. His lawyers have been fighting to lift an international arrest warrant, and he has not returned to the U.S.

A Section on 08/17/2017