BASEBALL

RHP Weaver retires

San Diego Padres right-hander and former Arkansas Traveler Jered Weaver announced his retirement before San Diego played the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Weaver, a threetime All-Star, battled health issues since signing with the Padres in the offseason. The 12-year veteran, who spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, had a lifetime mark of 150-98 with a 3.63 ERA. In seven postseason appearances, he was 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA. Weaver had eight starts with the Travelers in 2005. “I’ve decided to step away from baseball,” Weaver, 34, said in a release. “While I’ve been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to.” Weaver (0-5, 7.44) struggled in his last start on May 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded 2 outs in surrendering 7 runs and 5 hits. “He had an unbelievable career in the major leagues,” Padres Manager Andy Green said. “For the brief time he was around here, he was a blast to have.”

Kinsler, ump shake

Umpire Angel Hernandez has shaken hands on the field with Ian Kinsler, a day after the Detroit Tigers second baseman said the veteran ump should find another job. Hernandez was working second base Wednesday night for the finale of Detroit’s series at Texas. When Kinsler took his position for the bottom of the first inning, there appeared to be a few words shared between the two before Hernandez walked up to Kinsler and shook his hand, and then briefly put his hand on the second baseman’s shoulder. It wasn’t clear how or who initiated the handshake. Kinsler’s harsh and extended criticism of the umpire before Tuesday’s game came a day after he was ejected from the series opener Monday for questioning balls and strikes while Hernandez worked behind the plate. Hernandez said after Tuesday’s game that he didn’t care what Kinsler said and was only concerned about doing the best job he can.

TENNIS

Nadal, Pliskova advance

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova — the No. 1 seeds in the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio — advanced with straightset victories Wednesday, while the rest of their brackets suffered more top losses. Nadal sat out an hourlong rain delay and beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night, finishing it off with two of his eight aces. Pliskova needed only 67 minutes to get a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Natalia Vikhlyantseva, a solid showing as the defending champion. Venus Williams’ resurgent summer hit a bump when she was knocked out by Ashleigh Barty, who rallied for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 upset on a humid afternoon that played to her advantage. Barty, ranked No. 48 on the ATP tour, knocked off the ninth-ranked Williams. No. 3 Angelique Kerber lost to Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (11). The men’s bracket lost one of the hottest players of late. Wild-card Frances Tiafoe broke through against No. 4 Alexander Zverev. The 19-year-old American rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory that ended Zverev’s streak of 10 consecutive match victories.

GOLF

Pettersen withdraws

European golfer Suzann Pettersen has pulled out of this weekend’s Solheim Cup because of a back injury. Pettersen said she couldn’t guarantee she’d overcome a slipped disk in time for the biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe, which starts Friday. Alternate Catriona Matthew will replace Pettersen, who has 12 top-20 finishes and a victory this season on the LPGA Tour. Two years ago at the Solheim Cup in Germany, Pettersen angered the American players by insisting that Alison Lee be penalized for picking up her ball when she thought her short second putt had been conceded. The U.S. went on to stage the biggest comeback in event history. Matthew has played in nine Solheim Cups and was part of Europe’s last winning team in 2013. American Paula Creamer recently replaced Jessica Korda, who has a forearm injury.

FOOTBALL

Arbitrator named

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a sixgame suspension over a domestic violence case will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who reduced Greg Hardy’s ban when the defensive end was with the Cowboys two years ago. Henderson is one of the people approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear appeals under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The league concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott, the 2016 NFL rushing leader as a rookie, had several physical confrontations that left his girlfriend with bruises last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting and inconsistent information. Elliott hasn’t spoken to reporters since training camp started, but wrote on Twitter after last week’s ruling that he “strongly” disagreed with the NFL’s findings. Hardy, who was with the Carolina Panthers when he was convicted in a domestic case that was later dismissed, had a 10-game suspension reduced to four games by Henderson before his only season with the Cowboys in 2015.

Breaux needs surgery

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said cornerback Delvin Breaux needs lower-leg surgery that will sideline him about six weeks and that the initial misdiagnosis of Breaux’s injury has sparked a shake-up in the team’s medical staff. Payton said Breaux has a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a contusion. Breaux has missed more than a week of practice and Payton said he had been getting frustrated with the pace of Breaux’s recovery, based on the initial diagnosis. The Saints will replace two orthopedic surgeons and in the meantime will receive help from Chargers physicians during joint practices in California leading up to their game Sunday in Los Angeles, Payton said. Breaux has been a starter since joining New Orleans in 2015, but missed most of last season with leg and shoulder injuries.

Seahawks sign Brock

The Seattle Seahawks have added depth to their secondary by signing former San Francisco starting cornerback Tramaine Brock. Seattle added Brock to its roster Wednesday, a day after meeting with him. Brock started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for the 49ers, but was released during the offseason after he was arrested and accused of hitting a woman he was dating. Brock was charged with felony domestic violence in June, but those charges were dismissed last week by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office after the office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate. Seattle is looking for a starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman after DeShawn Shead suffered a major knee injury in last season’s playoffs. Rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Jeremy Lane have been the two most likely to step in for Shead.

Raiders face delays

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice requesting comments on the Oakland Raiders’ proposed stadium in Las Vegas, a move with a deadline that could affect the project’s ambitious construction timeline. The FAA has given the public until Sept. 22 to submit comments it would then consider in its review of the stadium. The agency’s preliminary findings show the stadium would not affect air traffic at McCarran International Airport. But officials in Nevada’s Clark County have said key permits for the stadium’s construction won’t be considered until the FAA makes a final determination. The Raiders want to play in Las Vegas in 2020. A timeline unveiled earlier this year shows they want to start site work in December, but the scheduling of required public meetings means officials may not consider their permits until October, two months later than expected.

Bowles: Protest players’ right

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles will not stand in the way of any of his players protesting during the national anthem. No Jets players have indicated that they would opt to not stand during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick did last season. But Bowles made it clear that those actions would be each player’s prerogative. “It’s their individual right,” the coach said after practice Wednesday. “We don’t have a rulebook on what’s right to protest and not protest. You don’t know those things until the course of time, whether it’s sitting for the anthem, whether it’s raising your fist, whether it’s speaking out, whether it’s the Walk to Washington, who is to say whose protest is good or bad?”

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch wins truck race

Kyle Busch overcame a pitroad speeding penalty to win the Camping World Truck Series race Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., for his 178th victory in NASCAR’s top three series. After starting from the pole and winning the first two stages on the 0.533-mile oval, Busch started the final stage in 17th after the penalty dropped him to the back of the lead lap. Busch flew through the field on the high side in his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, regaining the lead about halfway through the 90-lap stage in the race that started about 2 hours, 15 minutes late because of rain. He easily held off Matt Crafton in a green-white-checker finish for his third Truck victory of the season and 49th overall. Crafton was second in another Toyota, and John Hunter Nemechek finished third in a Chevrolet.

