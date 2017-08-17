Home / Latest News /
Office worker gets more than 3 years for poisoning co-workers' coffee with Windex, soap
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
LEESBURG, Va. — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for poisoning her co-workers' coffee with Windex and dish soap.
Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman announced the sentence Thursday for 33-year-old Mayda Rivera Juarez of Sterling.
She pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure.
Prosecutors said co-workers at JAS Forwarding Worldwide in Sterling began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting beginning in January 2016. In October, a victim began to suspect someone was tampering with the coffee.
Prosecutors said a supervisor then found security footage showing Rivera Juarez pouring Windex into the break room coffee maker.
Authorities say Rivera Juarez was trying to make her boss sick. She also admitted putting soap into the coffee machine and once directly into her boss's cup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Office worker gets more than 3 years for poisoning co-workers' coffee with Windex, soap
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.