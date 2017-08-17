Sierra Leone prepares for mass burials

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone’s government urged family members to travel to the capital’s mortuary Wednesday to identify their loved ones’ remains as the West African nation prepared to bury hundreds of mudslide and flood victims.

Crews continued working to extract bodies from tons of debris after storms Monday left impoverished, low-lying areas of Freetown buried in mud. Volunteers have been digging with pickaxes and, at times, only their hands.

More than 300 people are confirmed dead — a third of them children — and Red Cross officials estimate about 600 others remain missing. Thousands of people have lost their homes.

President Ernest Bai Koroma’s office asked relatives to go to the city’s morgue, saying all unidentified corpses will be given a “dignified burial.”

Ex-prosecutor’s spouse Venezuela target

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities said Wednesday that they would seek the arrest of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega’s husband over accusations he ran a $6 million extortion ring with corrupt prosecutors under her supervision.

Tarek William Saab, who replaced Ortega after she was removed by the pro-government constitutional assembly, said the criminal ring squeezed a range of defendants as well as businessmen in the nation’s oil industry to protect them from prosecution.

Saab held up bank records that he said were evidence that Ortega’s husband, formerly pro-government lawmaker German Ferrer, opened a $1 million account in the Bahamas last year with a prosecutor in charge of the nation’s biggest corruption case.

Saab noted that Ortega, while not herself formally accused, surely knew of the crimes taking place.

Shortly after he spoke, Venezuelan intelligence agents raided Ortega’s apartment near downtown Caracas.

Ortega said on Twitter that she was being targeted because of her efforts to fight “for Venezuela’s freedom and democracy.”

Guatemala hospital raid kills 7 people

GUATEMALA CITY — Gunmen stormed one of Guatemala’s largest hospitals and opened fire early Wednesday in an attack staged to free an imprisoned gang member, officials said. At least seven people were killed and five were arrested.

Carlos Soto, director of the Roosevelt Hospital in the capital, said an unknown number of attackers entered the facility in the morning and began shooting. The jailed suspect, who had been transported there for lab tests, was at large.

Marco Antonio Barrientos, the hospital’s deputy director, said 12 people were wounded, including a child, who was in critical condition.

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said there were at least seven deaths and five arrests. The five men in custody were members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, he said.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the attackers intended to free a gang member identified as Anderson Daniel Cabrera Cifuentes, 29. “

Cabrera had been taken to the hospital by three guards from prison on a judge’s order. Two of his guards were killed and one was wounded, the prison system said in a statement.

Big Ben 4-year silence seen as too long

LONDON — British Parliament officials said Wednesday that they will review plans to silence Big Ben during four years of repairs after senior politicians criticized the lengthy muting of the beloved bell.

When the repairs were announced last year, officials said the large bell in Parliament’s clock tower would be silenced for several months. But they said this week that the ringing pause would last until 2021.

The 15.1-ton bell has sounded the time almost uninterrupted since 1859, but it’s due to fall silent Monday so repairs can be carried out on the Victorian clock and the Elizabeth Tower.

Adam Watrobski, principal architect at the Houses of Parliament, rejected claims that the bell was the victim of overcautious health and safety regulations.

A Section on 08/17/2017