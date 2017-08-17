Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 8:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: 2 flee central Arkansas department store, crash into wall

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:54 a.m.

ralph-cassity-35-of-sherwood-and-jamie-long-40-of-sherwood

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ralph Cassity, 35, of Sherwood and Jamie Long, 40, of Sherwood


Two Arkansans were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they fled in a vehicle from a department store in Sherwood and crashed into a wall, police said.

Authorities were sent to the Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road sometime before 2:40 p.m. to respond to a shoplifting call, according to a police report.

At the business, officers spotted a silver vehicle speeding through the parking lot toward the exit. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled and then crashed into a wall, the report said.

Two people inside the vehicle, 40-year-old Jamie Long and 35-year-old Ralph Cassity, both of Sherwood, were arrested.

Cassity faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance and open container.

Long was charged with shoplifting, fleeing, reckless driving, criminal mischief and open container.

Both suspects were booked into the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 2 flee central Arkansas department store, crash into wall

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online