Police: 2 flee central Arkansas department store, crash into wall

Two Arkansans were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they fled in a vehicle from a department store in Sherwood and crashed into a wall, police said.

Authorities were sent to the Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road sometime before 2:40 p.m. to respond to a shoplifting call, according to a police report.

At the business, officers spotted a silver vehicle speeding through the parking lot toward the exit. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled and then crashed into a wall, the report said.

Two people inside the vehicle, 40-year-old Jamie Long and 35-year-old Ralph Cassity, both of Sherwood, were arrested.

Cassity faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance and open container.

Long was charged with shoplifting, fleeing, reckless driving, criminal mischief and open container.

Both suspects were booked into the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.