Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 flee central Arkansas department store, crash into wall
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:54 a.m.
Two Arkansans were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they fled in a vehicle from a department store in Sherwood and crashed into a wall, police said.
Authorities were sent to the Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road sometime before 2:40 p.m. to respond to a shoplifting call, according to a police report.
At the business, officers spotted a silver vehicle speeding through the parking lot toward the exit. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled and then crashed into a wall, the report said.
Two people inside the vehicle, 40-year-old Jamie Long and 35-year-old Ralph Cassity, both of Sherwood, were arrested.
Cassity faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance and open container.
Long was charged with shoplifting, fleeing, reckless driving, criminal mischief and open container.
Both suspects were booked into the Pulaski County jail.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 2 flee central Arkansas department store, crash into wall
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.