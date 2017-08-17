Stolen goods found, 4 teens are arrested

Four teenagers were arrested early Wednesday after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in west Little Rock, according to arrest reports.

The four, along with a fifth person, were taken into custody after they fled from the vehicle, which was suspected to have played a part in break-ins, according to one report.

Another report said police found property that had been taken from vehicles in the neighborhood.

Arrested were Dequan Francie, Keiondre Calvin, Keshown Johnson and Braylon Winston. All four are 18 years old and all were arrested in 11900 block of Brook Forest Drive, the reports said.

Francie, Johnson and Winston were each charged with nine felony counts of breaking or entering, three counts of felony theft of property, three counts of misdemeanor theft of property and one count of felony theft by receiving, according to the report.

Calvin was charged with the same number and types of counts, except he faces a 10th count of breaking or entering.

No information was available Wednesday night on the fifth person taken into custody.

Speeding stop leads to LR chase, arrest

A 21-year-old man is accused leading authorities on a high-speed vehicle chase in Little Rock on Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

State police arrested Kendrick Evans of Little Rock on Tuesday after, authorities say, he sped away from police, crashed into an occupied vehicle and then fled on foot.

According to a report, Evans drove away from police after being stopped for speeding by state police. Police then began to pursue Evans, the report said.

During the chase, Evans ran about 15 stop signs and was at one point going over 100 mph on Fair Park Boulevard, according to the report.

Authorities said Evans drove through a stop light at Fair Park and West 12th Street before trying to turn east on West 10th Street. Police said Evans hit a Toyota Camry.

Evans fled on foot, the report said, and a state police trooper used a Taser before arresting him.

Police charged Evans with second-degree battery, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, along with other crimes related to the pursuit, according to the report.

He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

