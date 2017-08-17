Recruiting Q&A: Hog DL commit John Mincey

Arkansas Razorback defensive line commitment John Mincey discussed his pledge to the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday. He was joined on the show by Clinch County assistant Rance Morgan.

Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville, (Ga.) Clinch County picked the Hogs over approximately 20 other scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State, Oregon State and others.

Morgan, assistant basketball coach David Landers, a Batesville native and Tanner Stahl, a Russellville native, accompanied Mincey on his visit to Fayetteville in July.