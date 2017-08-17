Red Sox rally for 3 in 9th, walk off on Betts' hit

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 5, CARDINALS 4

BOSTON -- Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 14 games and maintained their 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees.

Kolten Wong had 3 hits, including an RBI single in St. Louis' 4-run second inning, and Lance Lynn held Boston's offense down with 6 solid innings before the Red Sox rallied.

It was just the third loss in 11 games for the Cardinals, who were swept in the two-game series, their first visit to Fenway Park since the 2013 World Series.

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Segal in a wild ninth inning. Trevor Rosenthal gave up Bogaerts' home run into the Green Monster seats.

Zach Duke (0-1) struck out a batter and walked one before John Brebbia gave up Betts' hit, with Jackie Bradley Jr. beating a relay home with a headfirst slide for the winning run as catcher Yadier Molina dropped the throw.

Craig Kimbrel (5-0) pitched one hitless inning for the victory.

Lynn allowed 2 runs (1 earned) and 7 hits, walking 3 and striking out 3.

Eduardo Rodriguez gave up 4 runs and 8 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals jumped ahead 4-0 when Wong and Matt Carpenter sandwiched RBI singles around Luke Voit's run-scoring double. Wong scored on Christian Vazquez's passed ball.

Vazquez scored on a throwing error in the third when Lynn fired the ball wildly past first on Eduardo Nunez's infield hit. Betts added his sacrifice fly.

ANGELS 3, NATIONALS 2 Luis Valbuena and Kole Calhoun homered, Ricky Nolasco bounced back from a rocky first inning before exiting with an injury and Los Angeles defeated host Washington to split their two-game series.

YANKEES 5, METS 3 Aaron Judge launched a titanic home run, Didi Gregorius snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double and the visiting Yankees beat the Mets for their third consecutive victory in the Subway Series.

ASTROS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Josh Reddick hit a two-run home run in a four-run eighth and Charlie Morton threw 6 1/3 solid innings as host Houston defeated Arizona.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 8, GIANTS 1 Giancarlo Stanton's home run streak ended Wednesday, but he singled, stole a base and scored in a four-run first inning to help Miami beat visiting San Francisco.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 6 Manny Pina hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift host Milwaukee over Pittsburgh.

PADRES 3, PHILLIES 0 Clayton Richard pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout since 2012 and Wil Myers stole three bases in an inning as San Diego blanked visiting Philadelphia for a three-game sweep.

CUBS 7, REDS 6 Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam in the first inning and Javier Baez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as host Chicago overcame a late Cincinnati rally to win.

ROCKIES 17, BRAVES 2 Trevor Story had two home runs and a career-high six RBI, Jon Gray pitched six strong innings, and Colorado broke out of an offensive slump in a big way to beat visiting Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 7, ATHLETICS 6 Alex Gordon hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth after host Oakland tied it in the bottom of the eighth, and Kansas City beat the Athletics.

MARINERS 7, ORIOLES 6 Recently acquired Yonder Alonso hit his first home run for visiting Seattle and drove in three runs, and Marc Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded to end the Mariners' victory over Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 2 Marcus Stroman pitched 6 1/3 innings, Steve Pearce homered and scored twice and host Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 12, TIGERS 6 Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBI, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and Texas completed a three-game sweep of visiting Detroit.

