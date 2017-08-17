Searcy teen held in fatal shooting
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
Authorities have arrested an Arkansas teen accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man Friday night.
The Searcy Police Department said Justice Cunningham, 19, of Searcy was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday on a capital murder charge.
The arrest ended a search that began Friday evening when Searcy police found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue.
Davion Bankhead, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
State Desk on 08/17/2017
Print Headline: Searcy teen held in fatal shooting
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Searcy teen held in fatal shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.