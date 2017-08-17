Searcy teen held in fatal shooting

Authorities have arrested an Arkansas teen accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man Friday night.

The Searcy Police Department said Justice Cunningham, 19, of Searcy was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday on a capital murder charge.

The arrest ended a search that began Friday evening when Searcy police found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue.

Davion Bankhead, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

