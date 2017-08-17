Sentencing put off in child-porn case
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:39 a.m. Updated today at 2:39 a.m.
CONWAY -- Sentencing for a former University of Central Arkansas professor who recently pleaded guilty to child-pornography charges has been delayed until Aug. 31.
Noel Campbell, 47, faces a 75-year prison term when he is sentenced under a plea agreement reached with the prosecution.
Campbell pleaded guilty to 13 child-pornography counts and no contest to 213 counts last week in Faulkner County Circuit Court. He had been scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.
Campbell's attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, filed a motion Tuesday saying Campbell needed a "modest amount of additional time" to transmit all of his medical records to the Arkansas Department of Correction and "ensure that his serious medical needs are covered."
Judge Charles Clawson Jr. granted the motion, which did not specify what Campbell's medical needs are.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jordan Crews said last week that Campbell would have to serve at least 12.5 years in prison before he could be eligible for parole. Even then, Crews said, it's likely parole would be denied a couple of times.
State Desk on 08/17/2017
Print Headline: Sentencing put off in child-porn case
