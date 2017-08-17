Home / Latest News /
Shania Twain sets North Little Rock concert
This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.
Country star Shania Twain will play North Little Rock's Verizon Arena next year as part of a tour in support of her new album.
The singer — who rose to fame in the 1990s with hits including "Any Man of Mine" and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" — will play Tuesday, June 18. Tickets, which go on sale Aug. 25, range from about $30 to about $150 before service charges are added in. The concert is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Twain's new album, NOW, is set to be released Sept. 29.
Twain has won five GRAMMY awards and sold more than 90 million records across the world.
