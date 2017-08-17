Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 11:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Shania Twain sets North Little Rock concert

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.

file-this-dec-1-2012-file-photo-shows-shania-twain-performing-at-the-colosseum-at-caesars-palace-in-las-vegas-photo-by-eric-jamisoninvisionap-file

PHOTO BY INVISION

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows Shania Twain performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)


Country star Shania Twain will play North Little Rock's Verizon Arena next year as part of a tour in support of her new album.

The singer — who rose to fame in the 1990s with hits including "Any Man of Mine" and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" — will play Tuesday, June 18. Tickets, which go on sale Aug. 25, range from about $30 to about $150 before service charges are added in. The concert is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

Twain's new album, NOW, is set to be released Sept. 29.

Twain has won five GRAMMY awards and sold more than 90 million records across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Shania Twain sets North Little Rock concert

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online