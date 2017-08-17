Ambulance involved in crash on Arkansas highway, state police say

The Arkansas State Police say no one was hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on a highway in the state’s northeast, according to a spokeswoman.

Trooper Liz Chapman said the agency was called Thursday morning to the crash on U.S. 63 in Imboden, which is about 41 miles north and west of Jonesboro in Lawrence County.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time, Chapman said.

An investigation is ongoing into the wreck.