Style: The guns of August
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
Boom. Screech. Crash. In the tradition of violent buddy comedies like Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys and 48 Hours, the new The Hitman's Bodyguard is a festival of male bonding amid bloodshed, as the comedy team of Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds is unleashed in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Our critic Philip Martin says that whatever else it is, it’s not boring.
Also spicing up this unusually eventful mid-August weekend are actor-turned-director Taylor Sheridan's Wind River and Amanda Lipitz’s documentary Step, about a dance team in an inner-city Baltimore high school. Our Piers Marchant tackles the former while Dan Lybarger reviews and talks to the director of the latter. And Karen Martin has the latest on home video. All in this Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
