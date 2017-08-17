Teacher of the Year entices ‘reluctant learners’

Shannon Holeyfield teaches ninth-grade English and yearbook classes at Searcy High School, but said she is an elementary school teacher at heart.

“I send home postcards before school begins, I use stickers and stamps, and we do a lot of activities that require movement,” Holeyfield said.

Her dedication and ability to think outside the box led to her being named Teacher of the Year for the Searcy School District in May.

“Honestly, it was a surprise and something I hadn’t really even considered, but it truly is an honor that my co-workers nominated me for this award. If anything, it is motivation to work even more diligently and live up to the honor,” she said.

Holeyfield, who is beginning her 12th year of teaching at Searcy High School, said she spent two years at Ahlf Junior High School in Searcy before moving into her current position.

Each day of teaching is different, she said.

“I can never get bored that way. I also like the challenge of enticing even the most reluctant learners to enjoy English class. However, I think the best part of my job is seeing my students as successful adults who are making positive contributions to society,” she said.

Teachers are the main tool used to educate society, she said, but they are also the common thread that connects people from all backgrounds.

Though a teacher’s impact depends on a variety of variables, Holeyfield said most just hope to make a positive impact on both students and society at the end of the day.

“I believe most of us teach because we have a desire in our soul to help children. That is the driving force,” she said.

Holeyfield said she was raised in a family of teachers but initially fought her desire to become an educator herself.

“The profession seemed to run in the family, so that was exactly what I didn’t want to do. However, nothing I tried seemed to fit right until I decided to be an educator. At that point, I was more mature, and I saw my family as what they had always been — inspirations. I saw the impact they made on the lives of so many individuals, and I knew that was more important and more fulfilling than anything else I could do,” she said.

Holeyfield is a member of the Journalism Education Association and the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association and said both organizations support her yearbook program.

The organizations allow Holeyfield and her students to participate in educational workshops and compete in state and national contests, she said.

Holeyfield is also a part of Searcy Lionbackers, an organization that supports Searcy High School athletes.

“We [provide] letterman jackets, two meals for away games per team, financial support for athletes at state and national levels, and financial support for worthy projects not fully funded by the school,” she said.

Students can be inspirations at times, Holeyfield said, and she remembers a few former students when she finds herself thinking about giving up on a kid.

“One had some real anger issues and truly was not interested in English on most days. I probably should have kicked him out of class, or at least given him [detention] on a few occasions, but I knew those consequences would not be effective and might actually make matters worse,” she said.

Instead, Holeyfield worked with alternative consequences, conferences and emails, she said.

“It was difficult. However, I ran into this young man years later, and he made it. He grew up, and he thanked me for never giving up on him. He said he always knew I cared, and that helped him become a better person,” she said. “Each time I hear something like that, it refuels my spirit and helps me keep going.”

Holeyfield is also contracted with the Arkansas Department of Education as an APPEL (Arkansas Professional Pathway to Educator Licensure) facilitator, working with adults who don’t have teaching degrees but wish to obtain a teaching license.

“As long as those individuals have a bachelor’s degree and have passed the appropriate licensure tests for their content area, they can work with the ADE to get in a classroom. This is especially important in areas where there are teacher shortages,” she said.

Trisha White, an 11th-grade English teacher at Searcy High School, said she is honored to call Holeyfield a colleague and friend.

White described Holeyfield as enthusiastic, warm, disciplined, dedicated and caring.

Holeyfield presents memorable lessons that hold students’ interest, and she develops favorable relationships with them in the process, White said.

“They know that they can go to her for extra homework help or with a personal difficulty, and she will respond accordingly to both,” White said.

Selflessness is something Holeyfield embodies, and she rarely complains, White said.

“I also admire her strength and professionalism,” White said.

She said Holeyfield’s dedication and reputation as a well-respected teacher earned her the title Teacher of the Year.

“She is respected and admired by her colleagues and students alike. Whether she is working with her students or facilitating a workshop, Shannon makes everyone in the room feel valued and relevant,” White said.

