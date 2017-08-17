Home / Latest News /
Wal-Mart tops Wall Street 2Q forecasts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:38 a.m.
BENTONVILLE — Wal-Mart is reporting second-quarter profit of $2.9 billion, or 96 cents per share.
Adjusted to remove one-time gains or losses, per-share profit was $1.08, a penny better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
The Bentonville, Arkansas, company posted revenue of $123.36 billion, also better than the $122.71 billion that Wall Street expected.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.
Shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year.
