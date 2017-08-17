Westwood a cut above rest in the majors

It's not quite a badge of honor, though it beats the alternative. Lee Westwood was among 13 players who made the cut in all four majors this year, and he has the longest active streak of cuts made among those who have played them all.

Westwood last missed the cut in 2014 at the British Open, making it 13 majors in a row that he has played the weekend.

That's the good news.

"I'm playing steady, but not well enough," Westwood said.

His best finish was a tie for 18th in the Masters. Westwood tied for 55th in the U.S. Open, tied for 27th in the British Open and tied for 67th at the PGA Championship. He has only one top 10 in the majors since he last missed the cut, a runner-up at the Masters to Danny Willett in 2016.

"You don't want to be missing cuts. You'd rather be making cuts," Westwood said. "But obviously, I want to contend. Nobody wants to be out early on Sunday."

Jordan Spieth joins Westwood as the only players to make the cut in all four majors over the last three years.

The others to make the cut in every major this year were Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker, Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman and J.B. Holmes.

Stricker now has made 26 consecutive cuts in the majors over the last eight years, though he has either not played (British Open) or not been eligible (Masters, U.S. Open) for six majors dating to his last missed cut at Hazeltine in the 2009 PGA Championship.

Closed for business

Seeing as how Chick-fil-A's headquarters are located in Atlanta, it's only logical that the fast-food chain have a booth at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the stadium that's set to open for Falcons and Atlanta United games this month. But even though its NFL tenant plays most of its home games on Sundays, that doesn't mean Chick-fil-A is changing its six-days-per-week operating hours.

The chicken purveyor will not be making an exception for the Falcons, instead choosing to remain closed on Sundays in keeping with company policy.

Seven of the Falcons' eight regular-season home games are on a Sunday this season, the exception being a contest against the Saints on Dec. 7 -- a Thursday.

Falcons fans who need their breaded-chicken fix on Sunday might have a good-enough substitute. Atlanta restaurateur and former Top Chef contestant Kevin Gillespie will be selling his COS (closed on Sunday) chicken sandwich.

"They're closed on Sunday for religious reasons. I respect that," Gillespie wrote on his website. "But why is it that I crave a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich almost exclusively on Sundays? It's like clockwork. I wake up on Sunday morning and think, 'You know what would be really good right now? A Chick-fil-A sandwich.' Like most food companies, they guard their secret recipe. But it's a breaded fried chicken breast on a bun with pickles. I figured I could come up with something pretty close."

Sports quiz

What SEC team has made the most appearances in the Peach Bowl -- now known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

Sports answer

LSU, which has won five of six Peach Bowls.

