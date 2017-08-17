Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 10:52 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Williams and father talk blog, recruiting, salsa and more

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:49 p.m.

Safety Brian Williams is the younger brother of Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III.

Safety Brian Williams is the younger brother of Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III.

Arkansas junior safety target Brian Williams and his father, Rawleigh joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the younger Williams' USA Today blog, recruiting and the best salsa they've ever had.

Williams, 6-1, 190 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, LSU, Southern Cal, UCLA, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Auburn, Iowa, Missouri and others. He said he's getting a better grasp of the recruiting process and could be narrowing his list in the future.

Both father and son also talked about Rawleigh Williams III and his opportunity to intern with the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Williams and father talk blog, recruiting, salsa and more

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online