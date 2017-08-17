Williams and father talk blog, recruiting, salsa and more

Arkansas junior safety target Brian Williams and his father, Rawleigh joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the younger Williams' USA Today blog, recruiting and the best salsa they've ever had.

Williams, 6-1, 190 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, LSU, Southern Cal, UCLA, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Auburn, Iowa, Missouri and others. He said he's getting a better grasp of the recruiting process and could be narrowing his list in the future.

Both father and son also talked about Rawleigh Williams III and his opportunity to intern with the Cowboys.