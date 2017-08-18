1 dead, 2 others shot after fight breaks out at Arkansas home, police chief says

A man was killed and two other people were shot after a domestic dispute broke out on the porch of an Phillips County home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Helena West-Helena police got a call sometime between 2 and 2:30 p.m. about shots fired in the 100 block of Fifth Street, Chief James Smith said. An off-duty officer was around the corner and arrived on the scene to find three people shot, Smith said.

One of those people, George White, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Smith said. The two other victims, both females, were taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition, he said.

A 34-year-old man was also spotted running away from the shooting scene. Police believe the man shot all three victims during a "domestic altercation," Smith said.

The man was taken into custody Thursday but has not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon, Smith said.