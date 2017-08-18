Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 18, 2017, 3:20 p.m.

9 men arrested in central Arkansas prostitution sting, sheriff's office says

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Faulkner County sheriff's office

Authorities say they arrested nine men in a prostitution sting in central Arkansas on Thursday night.

The undercover investigation took place at an undisclosed location, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a news release Friday.

William Floyd, 62; Keaseem Hendrickson, 32; Christopher Henderson, 39; Edwin Kerr, 44; John Leavell, 30; Oscar Lopez, 21; Steven Sipes, 51; Kelby Sutterfield, 24; and Johnny Hubbard, 43, were charged with sexual solicitation. Floyd, Henderson and Leavell also face drug charges, and Hendrickson was charged with fleeing.

At least seven of the men were later released from Faulkner County jail on bail.

The aim of the operation was to reduce demand for prostitution as well as other crimes, the sheriff's office said.

