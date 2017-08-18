Border suicide blast kills Hamas militant

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- A bomber blew himself up in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing a Hamas militant who was trying to stop the attacker from crossing into Egypt, Hamas announced, blaming an Islamic State sympathizer for carrying out the attack.

It marked the first time that Hamas, which has carried out dozens of suicide attacks over the years targeting Israelis, was itself struck in such an attack. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said five other Hamas security forces and an accomplice of the bomber were wounded.

The ministry described the assailant and his colleague as "ideologically deviant" -- a term Hamas uses to describe members of the Islamic State militant group and other extremists. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, has ruled Gaza since seizing control of the coastal area in 2007. Hamas has since clashed repeatedly with more radical groups, which have carried out their own attacks against Israel in part to undermine Hamas.

Hamas has sought to secure Gaza's borders to improve relations with neighboring Egypt, which is battling an Islamic State affiliate in the neighboring Sinai Peninsula. Hamas largely has observed a truce with Israel since a 2014 Gaza war.

The Hamas fighter who was killed had been given the task of preventing Palestinians from sneaking into Israel or Egypt. After the attack, Hamas forces set up dozens of checkpoints in the area and began searching cars.

7 Somalia extremists die in U.S. strike

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The U.S. military said Thursday that it has killed seven al-Shabab fighters in a series of airstrikes in Somalia as President Donald Trump's administration steps up efforts against the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

A statement from the U.S. African Command said the three airstrikes were carried out Wednesday and Thursday in Jilib, about 200 miles southwest of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

The airstrikes were carried out with Somali forces, the statement said.

The U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes against fighters with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in Somalia since Trump early this year approved expanded military operations against the group. Expanded operations have included considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

Sierra Leone buries mudslide victims

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- The government has begun burying the 350 people killed earlier this week in mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital, and it warned Thursday of new danger from a crack that has opened on a mountainside.

Another 600 people were still missing from Monday's mudslides and flooding. Rescuers worked to find more bodies in the thick mud and debris of smashed homes.

The government hired 600 gravediggers for the burials, which were taking place in a cemetery where victims of the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak that killed thousands in the West African nation were laid to rest.

Each person will be buried individually in a dignified manner, said Cornelius Deveaux, deputy minister of information and communications.

Dr. Owiss Koroma, the government's chief pathologist, said the confirmed death toll from the mudslide and flooding was at least 350. A third of the victims are children. Many of the victims were too mangled and decomposed to be identified.

Spain saves 600 migrants in 24 hours

MADRID -- Spain's maritime rescue service has saved more than 600 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco in the past 24 hours, making it one of its busiest days so far this year.

The service said it rescued 16 migrants early Thursday in the Strait of Gibraltar, a narrow passage that separates Spain from Morocco. On Wednesday, its vessels rescued 601 migrants, including two in a canoe and six in a beach paddleboat.

The service said that of the 601 people picked up, 432 were rescued in the strait and 169 farther east in the Mediterranean.

More than 9,000 migrants have reached Spain by sea so far this year, more than the total for all of 2016.

A Section on 08/18/2017