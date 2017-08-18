After witnessing holdup, Little Rock man fires at robber, he tells police

A Little Rock man who witnessed an armed holdup of a 70-year-old woman Thursday evening told police he fired at the assailant, though the robber managed to get away.

Police spoke with the 70-year-old victim, who said she went to pick up a friend at 11324 Arcade Drive around 6:35 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman got out of her vehicle and heard someone say, "Give me your purse," she told police. A stranger pointed a handgun at her and entered her car, taking her credit cards, license and prescription medication, the report said.

The woman said she ran into a nearby business to escape.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man who was sitting in a truck in the area witnessed the robbery. Upon seeing the man in the truck, the gunman reportedly ordered him to stay in his vehicle, pointed the handgun at him and said, "I'll shoot you."

The 34-year-old pulled out his gun, for which he has a concealed-carry permit, and fired a round in the robber's direction, he said.

The 34-year-old said he might have hit the bumper of the gunman's car, a white Nissan, but he didn't believe he hit the robber.

The robber fled the area. No suspects were named on the report.