After threat to shut it down, all rooms pass inspection at Arkansas' largest hotel, city says

The 47 rooms with violations at the state's largest hotel have passed inspection, the city of Hot Springs said Friday.

The announcement came a day after the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported, citing a letter from the city's chief building official to Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa General Manger Bob Martorana, that that the hotel would be forced to close by Nov. 8 if it was not found in compliance.

Among the violations listed during an Aug. 8 inspection were faulty ground-fault-circuit interrupters that protect against electrical shock, and the use of extension cords.

In its Friday news release, the city said the hotel, located at at 239 Central Ave., in downtown Hot Springs has completed all required safety repairs. All rooms passed inspection by chief building official Mike Scott, according to the statement.

The hotel has 478 rooms.