Arkansas Democrats cancel anti-hate rally to avoid possible 'violent situation' with Confederate monument supporters

An anti-hate rally set to convene in Hot Springs on Saturday was canceled to avoid provoking a "violent situation" with an opposing group that wants to preserve Confederate monuments, according to its organizers.

After consulting with police, clergy members and city officials, the Democratic Party of Garland County decided to quash the planned "No Home for Hate" event, the group said in a Friday news release.

The event was going to take place at the St. Luke's Episcopal Church. On the same day, another organization, the Confederate Square Group, is set to demonstrate at Arlington Lawn in Hot Springs National Park in support of maintaining Confederate monuments.

In announcing the cancellation, Hayden C. Shamel, chairwoman of the Democratic county group, said safety was a large concern.

"We will not contribute in any way, shape, or form to individuals wishing to create or provoke a violent situation in the community we all call home," she said in a news release.

"We want to make our position absolutely clear: Hate has no home in Hot Springs," Shamel stated. "The individuals who plan to rally downtown on Arlington Lawn do NOT represent the vast majority of our residents who are absolutely opposed to hate in any of its ugly forms."

She added that the party encourages members and all residents to stay in their homes this weekend and "continue to spread a message of hope, peace, and love to all people."

James Brock, who organized the Confederate monument rally, said the group will not support support neo-Nazism, white supremacy or white nationalism.

Brock obtained the permit for the demonstration after attending a rally last Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. The Virginia rally spurred violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters and led to the death of a 32-year-old woman.