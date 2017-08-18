Arkansas man accused of exchanging nude photos with 15-year-old via Snapchat

An Arkansas man is accused of exchanging naked photos with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat while living with her older sister at an apartment.

Kevin W. Forst, 26, of Bentonville was arrested Tuesday on a charge of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

An officer with the Bentonville Police Department spoke with the girl’s father by phone Sunday. The father, who lives in Naples, Fla., told authorities that his daughter had visited her older sister in Bentonville from from June 18 through July 6.

During a phone conversation with her father, the teen’s sister explained that Forst was in the process of moving in with her at the time.

While she went to work, the teen and Forst would stay in the apartment, the sister told authorities. The two flirted repeatedly in front of her, she added.

The older sister noticed that once the teen returned back to Florida, Forst spent a lengthy amount of time on his phone — odd behavior for him, she said.

That prompted the sister to then contact her parents and warn them of suspected inappropriate contact with the girl.

After taking the girl’s phone from her and going through her Snapchat account, the father discovered “thousands” of messages.

The girl reportedly admitted to sending nude photos of herself to Forst. Ten photos were sent by the girl to Forst, she told authorities.

Forst, who denied sexual contact with the girl, admitted to sending sexually explicit images of himself to her. Forst also said he knew that the girl was underage.

Forst’s name did not appear in online Benton County jail records as of Friday afternoon. A jail spokesman said he was released Thursday night on $10,000 bond.