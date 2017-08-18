Arkansas man accused of pointing unloaded gun at girlfriend's head, pulling trigger

An Arkansas man was arrested early Friday after he pressed an unloaded gun to his girlfriend's temple and twice pulled the trigger while threatening her, police said.

A Jacksonville officer was sent Thursday to a disturbance call at a home in the 2600 block of East Coffelt Road, according to a police report.

The officer spoke with a victim who said her boyfriend, 38-year-old David James Brown of Jacksonville, became angry at her when she asked him to set an alarm on his phone, the report said.

The argument escalated, and the woman said she threatened to call police. That's when Brown took out a small revolver, pushed it into her right temple and pulled the trigger twice, though the chamber was empty, the report said.

When the victim tried to leave, Brown slapped her in the face, police said. The victim reportedly then took her daughter and ran next door and called police.

Brown was arrested around 2 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm and third-degree domestic battery.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.