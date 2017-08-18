Kidnapper recently released on parole accused of seriously injuring girlfriend in Arkansas assault

An Arkansas man recently released on parole after serving a sentence for kidnapping and battery is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her with serious injuries.

Brandon Gregory, 31, faces charges of aggravated assault and second-degree domestic battery, according to a news release.

The Texarkana Police Department was called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday by a third party, who advised that the victim was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Once officers arrived to a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street in Texarkana, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, the release states.

Police said the SWAT team was later called and responded. Several attempts to make contact eventually resulted in the accused attacker, Gregory, answering a phone.

Gregory left the home voluntarily after negotiations with the hostage team and was arrested. Officers also took another person, 30-year-old Matt Williams, into custody at the home on unrelated warrants.

A short time later, Texarkana police were notified that a woman had arrived at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana. Detectives confirmed that the patient was the victim of the assault.

Records show Gregory was released on parole from the Arkansas Department of Correction related to a 2011 conviction for kidnapping and battery in which he was ordered to 13 years in prison.