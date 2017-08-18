Arkansas preschool director says teacher fired after posting video of toddlers fighting

An Arkansas preschool teacher has been fired for posting a video of two toddlers fighting on Snapchat, the school's director says.

Hannah Simpson said she was driving home Monday when one of the children’s parents sent her the video. It showed two toddlers fighting for at least 30 seconds.

Simpson said she fired the teacher later that night and reported the incident to the Department of Human Services on Tuesday morning.

When reached Friday afternoon, an official at the department would not confirm an investigation.

The teacher had been working at Under the Rainbow Preschool for just over three years without any pevious incidents, Simpson said. She added that her preschool has been operating in Newport for 35 years.

“Although this happened at our facility, this is not what our facility is about,” she said. “We love our children.”