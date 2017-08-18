Arkansas woman, 85, dies in crash after van crosses into path of oncoming vehicle

An 85-year-old Arkansan was killed Thursday after her van swerved into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Cleburne County, authorities said.

Around 11:50 a.m., a 1995 Plymouth van was heading south on Arkansas 25 north of Concord when it ran off the right side of the roadway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The van swerved back onto the road, crossed both lanes of traffic and reportedly drove into the path of a northbound 2007 Ford. It collided with the oncoming vehicle, police said.

The Plymouth's driver, Mary Ann Strain of Concord, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

At least 311 people have died on state roads in 2017, according to preliminary data.