Arrest made in 2016 fatal shooting in Little Rock
This article was published today at 8:59 p.m.
Authorities on Friday arrested a 20-year-old Little Rock man in a fatal shooting that occurred last year.
Randtrel Carruthers was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night without bail. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Malik Mumit on Sept. 17, 2016.
Mumit, 45, was found dead next to a motorcycle at 1721 Pinewood Drive. He had been shot multiple times.
Mumit's death marked he 25th homicide of 2016.
It wasn't immediately clear how Carruthers became a suspect, though Little Rock police commended the work of the agency's cold case unit in helping with the arrest. The unit is made up of four retired officers.
