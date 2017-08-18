Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 18, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arrest made in 2016 fatal shooting in Little Rock

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:59 p.m.

Randtrel Carruthers

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Randtrel Carruthers

Authorities on Friday arrested a 20-year-old Little Rock man in a fatal shooting that occurred last year.

Randtrel Carruthers was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night without bail. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Malik Mumit on Sept. 17, 2016.

Mumit, 45, was found dead next to a motorcycle at 1721 Pinewood Drive. He had been shot multiple times.

Mumit's death marked he 25th homicide of 2016.

It wasn't immediately clear how Carruthers became a suspect, though Little Rock police commended the work of the agency's cold case unit in helping with the arrest. The unit is made up of four retired officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arrest made in 2016 fatal shooting in Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online