Friday, August 18, 2017, 2:05 p.m.

Authorities: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:33 p.m.


ST. MARYS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.

According to a police affidavit, the child's father says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He said when he picked the child up, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.

Investigators say they determined the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.

