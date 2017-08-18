Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:33 p.m.
ST. MARYS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.
According to a police affidavit, the child's father says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He said when he picked the child up, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.
Investigators say they determined the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.
