Coaches: Run game unstable

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks offensive assistant coaches Reggie Mitchell and Kurt Anderson made it clear that the running game has got to get better in the next two weeks prior to the Aug. 31 season opener.

"I'm still a little disappointed where we're at," Anderson said prior to Thursday's practice. "If it's not one thing it's another thing.

"I feel really good about what we did yesterday. I thought it was a much cleaner day. Two days ago I wasn't happy at all with where we were at. Yesterday was a good day. And it's the line, the tight ends, the running backs making the right reads. I think we need to continue to gel in that area."

Anderson said inconsistency has hampered the unit's cohesiveness.

Mitchell noted the unit's improvement.

"I think we've gotten better at both the offensive line and the running back as far as the pad level," Mitchell said. "We're trying to run heavy, with the backs running through tackles and things like that. So I think we're making improvement in that area."

Running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said he concurred with Coach Bret Bielema's remark Wednesday that Devwah Whaley, David Williams and Chase Hayden can be considered 1A, 1B and 1C on the depth chart.

Whaley was a known commodity coming off a 602-yard season behind Rawleigh Williams III. The graduate transfer Williams quickly asserted himself in the conversation at tailback and Hayden has been one of the most impressive newcomers on campus who has earned reps with the ones.

"I had a chance to go watch him play in a game and watch him practice," Mitchell said of Hayden. "You don't know the carryover because he played at a small private school in Memphis. I've been really pleased with how he's developed and sort of shocked at how good he is."

End zone

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said sophomore McTelvin "Sosa" Agim has shown himself as the leader among the group of ends.

"Sosa is having a good camp," he said. "He's doing some great things. It's been nice to see him, just even from the spring, his growth and his leadership is showing up more and more and he's practicing well for us right now."

The group of contenders for playing time includes T.J. Smith, the projected starter opposite Agim, Armon Watts, Briston Guidry, Jake Hall, Jonathan Marshall and Michael Taylor II.

"T.J. Smith has been really solid," Scott said. "He continues to work and get better. Armon Watts is doing a nice job in competing, and so is Jake Hall. He's making some nice gains.

"You've got John Marshall, who we feel like if we needed him inside, he could go inside, but he's also playing the end position, so he brings versatility there. Briston Guidry is an athletic kid who is working and competing to get better, and Mike Taylor ... has got some pass-rushing ability. You get all those ingredients together and I think we can compete with those guys."

Tight eight

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said it would be very difficult to name the final three players in what would be a top eight on the front.

Assuming the current group of starters -- center Frank Ragnow, guards Johnny Gibson and Hjalte Froholdt and tackles Colton Jackson and Brian Wallace -- hold on to those positions, Anderson said he's given a lot of thought to who would squeeze into his next five.

Freshman Ty Clary, who is working at right guard, has been making up ground during camp and would be in Anderson's next three at this point.

"Right now, I think Jake Raulerson, Jalen Merrick, Ty Clary," Anderson said of his next three, before adding that Paul Ramirez and Zach Rogers also would be in the mix.

"Those guys have really stood out. It's going to be tight for those eight, nine spots, so guys are going to continue to battle, and luckily we don't have to play tomorrow so I don't have to make that decision."

Anderson said the extra linemen who make the 70-man travel squad will likely be picked for their ability to play multiple positions, highlighted by Raulerson, Rogers and Merrick.

Wide blocks

Receivers coach Michael Smith said his current group has much work to do to match the blocking prowess of the just-departed class, led by Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan and Cody Hollister.

"They're getting there," Smith said. "But they're not even close to where those guys were last year. That's basically because it's an attitude thing, when you've got guys like Keon that had that dog attitude. Drew really didn't care [about sacrificing his body]."

Smith said the absence of senior Jared Cornelius in camp with a tight back has impacted the physicality in the corps.

"I'm not saying the kids aren't trying, because La'Michael Pettway can impose his physicality on people," Smith said. "Jonathan Nance is a willing soul. Hopefully Brandon Martin will be able to impose his size on people in that aspect of the game. But it's a totally an attitude thing and we have to continue to make progress and get better at it. ... Deon [Stewart] battles his tail off. He's just small in structure, but he battles."

Dancing Bear

Starting nose guard Bijhon Jackson has been tagged with the nickname Dancing Bear.

"Because he's a big kid that has great feet and athleticism," defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said. "He has the potential to really do some big things for us, but as you all know, with potential you have to show it.

"He's got some very high athletic qualities that we like at that position, plus he's heavy and does not give up and those type of things."

Extra points

• Receivers coach Michael Smith, who also oversees the punt returners, said there will be good conversations about whether Jared Cornelius, the top returner the last two seasons, will be in position to do it again when he rejoins the roster Monday after resting his tight back.

• Defensive end Briston Guidry, who was in south Louisiana for the funeral of his grandmother last weekend, returned to practice Wednesday.

