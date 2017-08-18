Cutler thanks surgeon; Mallett guides Ravens

NFL EXHIBITION

RAVENS 31, DOLPHINS 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jay Cutler's night started by getting an ovation from Miami Dolphins fans just for taking the field, and ended with him giving a shout-out to Mark Bowen.

That's the surgeon who fixed his right shoulder after his season with the Chicago Bears ended last December.

Cutler's shoulder is fine, and that's about all Miami had to cheer about. Former Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett threw for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Josh Woodrum ran for two more scores and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Dolphins 31-7 on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams.

"Dr. Bowen in Chicago, nice job," Cutler said, with a thumbs-up for emphasis.

Cutler played the first two series for the Dolphins, his debut as injured starter Ryan Tannehill's replacement in Miami. He was 3 of 6 for 24 yards, some of it in a no-huddle tempo, and his highlight play was one that didn't count. Facing a third-and-16, Cutler stepped up and found DeVante Parker for what would have been a 31-yard gain -- one erased by a holding flag.

"Thought he was good," said Dolphins Coach Adam Gase, who also coached Cutler in Chicago. "First time out. Looks like we really weren't apart for a year. His tempo was really good."

Cutler took a big hit on his last snap, courtesy of the Ravens' Za'Darius Smith. He got up without any problem, then switched his helmet for a baseball cap and headset.

"I was kind of glad to get that one out of the way," Cutler said.

Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco isn't expected to play until Week 1 of the regular season because of back woes, and Mallett played the entire first half.

"I thought he did good," Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. "He got out of trouble a few times. He made a few throws."

Mallett completed 13 of 22 passes, getting intercepted twice -- both on passes intended for Quincy Adeboyejo. The first pick was by Xavier Howard on a ball lofted down the left sideline and overthrown, the other coming when Cordrea Tankersley ripped the ball out of Adeboyejo's hands after he had to reach back to make a catch on a quick slant.

"I think I played better," Mallett said. "There's still plays to be made."

EAGLES 20, BILLS 16

PHILADELPHIA -- Cornerback Ronald Darby was the most impressive of all the new players for the Eagles.

Darby intercepted former teammate Tyrod Taylor's pass and returned it 48 yards and also broke up two passes in his first game since Philadelphia acquired him from Buffalo last week, and the Eagles beat the Bills.

Alshon Jeffery, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver signed by the Eagles in the offseason, caught his first pass from Carson Wentz and finished with two receptions for 23 yards.

Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines also had an interception in his first game since coming from the Rams in a trade last week. Gaines picked third-string quarterback Matt McGloin, who has struggled in two preseason games.

BUCCANEERS 12, JAGUARS 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jameis Winston continued his solid preseason, completing 21 of 29 passes for 196 yards and helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat woeful Jacksonville.

Winston had two passes dropped, including what would have been a 43-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers (1-1) scored on their first three possessions, getting a short touchdown run from Doug Martin and two field goals from Nick Folk. Tampa Bay dominated Jacksonville in two quarters that featured mostly starters, outgaining the Jags 240-59 and looking like the much better team.

Folk, who won the kicking job last week after the Bucs waived former second-round draft pick Roberto Aguayo, had an extra point blocked by Calais Campbell. He also missed a 47-yarder wide right in the fourth quarter.

Sports on 08/18/2017