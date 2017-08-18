Home / Latest News /
Drunken woman swims up to line, bites it, fisherman tells deputies
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It wasn't exactly the catch a Florida man was hoping for while fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
St. Johns County Sheriff's officials tell local news outlets the fisherman told deputies the incident happened Tuesday evening as he was fishing with a rented pole near St. Augustine.
Deputies asked Alexandria Turner to come to the pier office, but she became belligerent. Investigators say Turner created a scene and upset the "sense of public norm at the pier" when they tried to take her into custody.
She was arrested on suspicion of intoxication and resisting arrest.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Drunken woman swims up to line, bites it, fisherman tells deputies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.