Ex-pool seller admits to fraud

A former salesman for Elite Pools by Scott, a North Little Rock business that designs and builds luxury swimming pools, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Little Rock to a wire fraud charge, admitting he stole $381,171.57 from the company and several customers.

Jason Robert Angel, now of Bradenton, Fla., faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced at a later date. He also will be required to make full restitution to Scott Girner, the owner of the business, and the seven customers who are named in a plea agreement. The bulk of the restitution -- $325,723.23 -- is owed to Elite Pools, according to the agreement.

A charging document filed when Angel appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright says that he carried out a fraud scheme from December 2015 through August 2016, when he was responsible for executing contracts and collecting customer payments for the business.

According to the court document, Angel misappropriated for his personal use payments and portions of payments he collected on behalf of the business by opening a business with a similar name -- Elite Pools by Jason -- and directing some customers to make their checks payable to "Elite Pools" or to himself personally. He then deposited those payments into accounts under his control.

In some instances, according to the charging document, Angel modified the copy of the contract he provided to the business, such as by forging customers' signatures or indicating that a lower price was paid for the pool.

The agreement indicates that the amounts of money stolen from customers ranged from $800 to $22,258.

Court documents show that Angel is also facing a criminal charge in Caddo Parish, La.

