Fillmyer, Rosa carry Midland to win over Northwest Arkansas

MIDLAND, Texas — Viosergy Rosa hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Heath Fillmyer allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-0 on Thursday. The Rock-Hounds swept the three-game series with the win.

Fillmyer (9-4) struck out four and walked two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Midland extended its lead when J.P. Sportman hit an RBI double, driving in Rosa.

The RockHounds later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Rosa hit a two-run home run, while Rosa hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Josh Staumont (1-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Naturals were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Rock-Hounds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.